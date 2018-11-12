Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Cooper (ankle) is physically able to play, and there will be more clarity on his situation as the week unfolds, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Cooper has been on injured reserve for the near entirety of the season after injuring his ankle in the Rams' season-opening victory over the Raiders. While he's now eligible to be activated off IR, it's not certain the Rams will make him one of the two players the team is allowed to bring back to the active roster. After all, Jojo Natson and Blake Countess have shown well on punt returns and kick returns, respectively, and Los Angeles may be more inclined to activate players such as cornerback Aqib Talib (ankle) and Dominique Easley (knee) in an effort to shore up its middling defense. However, if Cooper ultimately is designated to return, he could play a role in replacing the offensive responsibilities of wideout Cooper Kupp, who tore an ACL during last weekend's victory over Seattle.