Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Productive in preseason win
Cooper brought in three of four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown and returned one punt for nine yards in the Rams' 21-20 preseason win over the Texans on Saturday.
With coach Sean McVay treating Saturday's game as anything but a dress rehearsal for the regular season, Cooper saw playing time early in the contest. He hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass from Sean Mannion late in the first quarter and was productive overall before exiting the contest. Cooper has logged just 25 receptions over his first two seasons and has yet to score his first NFL touchdown from scrimmage, but he proved highly valuable on special teams in 2017. Cooper amassed 1,331 yards and a kickoff return touchdown last season while serving as both a kickoff and punt returner, and he's expected to reprise that role again in the coming season.
