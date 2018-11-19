Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Returns from IR
The Rams officially activated Cooper (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Clarence Dennis of the team's official site reports.
As anticipated, Cooper will be ready to make his first appearance since Week 1 after enduring no complications with his ankle upon returning to practice last Tuesday. Per Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News, Cooper is likely to immediately recapture duties as the Rams' top kickoff returner, though JoJo Natson is expected to retain his gig as the team's No. 1 punt returner for at least one more game. Cooper could also quickly settle into a depth role at receiver, though he likely wouldn't see the field for much more than the occasional gadget play or in instances where the Rams deploy four-wideout sets. Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds are locked in as the Rams' clear top three options at receiver.
