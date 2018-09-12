Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Sent to IR
Cooper (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Cooper, the Rams' standout return specialist, is dealing with an ankle injury that will require a multi-week absence. The Rams re-signed Jojo Natson on Wednesday to help out in the return game.
