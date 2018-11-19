Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Slated for season debut Monday
The Rams are planning to activate Cooper (ankle) from injured reserve prior to Monday's game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cooper was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in the Rams' season-opening win over the Raiders. The 23-year-old was cleared to return to practice less than a week ago and appears to have progressed well during that time. Since Cooper didn't require surgery to address the ankle injury, he shouldn't be far behind the rest of his teammates from a conditioning standpoint. With that in mind, Cooper could reclaim duties as the Rams' top option on kickoff returns while also offering depth behind the team's top three healthy wideouts (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds). JoJo Natson would be the most negatively impacted by Cooper's impending return.
