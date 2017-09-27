Cooper caught his lone target for four yards in Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers.

The new and improved Rams offense should bring attention to every potential beneficiary, but it's likely too early for Cooper as the Rams seem to be concentrating targets to Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, and rookie Cooper Kupp. Cooper played more on special teams than offense on Thursday, 15 snaps to nine, and that is likely going to be his role in the short term.