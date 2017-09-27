Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Snags first pass of the season
Cooper caught his lone target for four yards in Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers.
The new and improved Rams offense should bring attention to every potential beneficiary, but it's likely too early for Cooper as the Rams seem to be concentrating targets to Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, and rookie Cooper Kupp. Cooper played more on special teams than offense on Thursday, 15 snaps to nine, and that is likely going to be his role in the short term.
More News
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Leads team in receptions versus Chargers•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Catches two passes•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Will have plenty of competition in 2017•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Makes limited noise during rookie campaign•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Plays just 11 offensive snaps•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Grabs three receptions for 21 yards Thursday•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...