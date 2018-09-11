Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Suffers ankle injury in Oakland
Cooper is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury.
Cooper has managed 75 yards on three kickoffs and just 12 yards on two punt returns Monday night. If he is not able to return to the contest, look for Cooper Kupp and Mike Thomas to potentially take over returning responsibilities.
