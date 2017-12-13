Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Totals a yard
Cooper caught one of two targets for one yard during Sunday's 43-35.
The Rams' offense has been hot of late, with 25 or more points in seven of eight games. Cooper, as the fifth receiver, hasn't gotten much into the fun. The second-year receiver saw the field for just seven of 48 plays on Sunday and has yet to top 22 yards or score a touchdown in a game this season.
