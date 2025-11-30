Ford (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Ford popped up on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a calf injury. A late addition to the practice report typically doesn't bode well for a player's chance of suiting up on game day, but the veteran defensive lineman has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. In his first year with the Rams, Ford has totaled 30 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense.