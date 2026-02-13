Ford ended the 2025 regular season with 47 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and added one pass defensed over 17 games with the Rams.

Ford signed a three-year $27.6 milllion contract with the Rams in March of 2025 after coming off a career year in 2024 with the Chargers. The defensive tackle immediately added power to the center of the Rams' defense, further enabling second-year players Braden Fiske and Jared Verse to attack the offense. Ford will likely enter the 2026 season as the starting nose tackle once again. The 30-year-old will look to exceed the production highs of his 2024 campaign while building off of 2025 synergy with his new team.