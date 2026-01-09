Ford recorded 47 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defensed in 17 games in 2025.

The veteran nose tackle's first season as a Ram was in line with his typical production through his career, as his 47 tackles are second behind the 53 he recorded with Seattle in 2021. Ford continued to showcase his durability, playing in every game for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Ford will be entering the second year of a three-year, $30 million deal for the Rams in 2026 and will continue to anchor the defensive line along with Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.