Ford (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Ford appeared on the injury report Friday with a calf injury and was a limited participant in practice for the day. The ability to practice in any capacity means he has a decent chance at suiting up for the Rams' defense. Still, if the starter is unable to go, Ty Hamilton will likely be called upon to take more snaps at nose tackle.