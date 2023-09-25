Nacua (oblique) is active for Monday's game at Cincinnati, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

In the midst of a two-game breakout to begin his career, Nacua also has been dealing with an oblique injury the last two weeks. During Week 2 prep, he didn't practice Thursday before capping it with back-to-back limited sessions and getting a questionable tag for Monday. With his status now confirmed for Week 3 action, Nacua will aim to keep up his torrid pace to date, which includes 25 catches (on 35 targets) for 266 yards and no touchdowns through two contests.