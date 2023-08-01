Nacua returned to practice Saturday after suffering from cramping Thursday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Nacua shined during a practice that took place Saturday and was open to fans. Jackson specifically notes a 30-yard, over-the-shoulder catch near the corner of the endzone. Selected in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, Nacua has the opportunity to move pretty far up the Rams' positional depth chart, with not a lot of clarity on the pecking order behind Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.