Nacua caught four of seven targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Browns.

The rookie wideout hauled in the first of three Matthew Stafford TDs on the afternoon, turning a slant route over the middle into a 70-yard score in the first quarter. It's Nacua's fifth 100-yard performance of the season but his first since Week 7, while the touchdown was his fourth. While Sunday's performance was encouraging and the Rams' passing game has some juicy matchups down the stretch, Nacua could have trouble maintaining his momentum in Week 14 against the Ravens.