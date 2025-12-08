Nacua finished with seven receptions on 11 targets for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 45-17 blowout win over Arizona.

Nacua absolutely went off against the Cardinals' secondary Sunday, averaging a whopping 23.9 yards per reception in the one-sided victory. The BYU product fell just short of the high-water mark of 170 yards he posted back in Week 4, but he still finished with his highest fantasy score to date in 2025 after producing his first multi-score game of the season. Nacua had taken a backseat to co-star WR Davante Adams (4-29-0) at times, but the inverse was true in Week 14. The 24-year-old Nacua just matched his previous career high of six touchdown receptions from his standout rookie campaign, and he currently sits seven catches shy of a second 100-reception season. Fantasy managers should continue to roll out Nacua with confidence for next Sunday's potential shootout against the Lions.