Nacua finished with 10 receptions (15 targets) for 119 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over Seattle.

Nacua was elevated into the starting lineup with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being ruled out earlier in the week. The fifth-round selection out of BYU did his best Kupp impression by leading the Rams in receptions, targets and yardage. Matt Stafford looked refreshed Sunday following a down year in 2022, so Nacua has the opportunity generate numbers while Kupp mends on injured reserve for a minimum of four weeks. The rookie will attempt to follow up this eye-catching performance against a tough 49ers defense Sunday.