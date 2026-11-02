Nacua secured 11 of 12 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 24-9 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Nacua unsurprisingly led the Rams across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets and did so by a wide margin. With Davante Adams (IR, hamstring) unavailable for the last two games, Nacua has drawn 22 total targets and scored twice, with Sunday's touchdown coming on an 18-yard catch and run in the latter portion of the third quarter. Nacua is being used in a shorter-area role than past seasons -- he's averaging a career-low 10.1 yards per catch -- but he'll remain an elite fantasy option in a Week 9 road matchup against the Commanders next Sunday.