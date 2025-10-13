Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua (ankle) is "day-to-day," Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports.

Nacua suffered a left ankle sprain during Sunday's 17-3 win at Baltimore, and McVay's prognosis of the start wideout as day-to-day is more optimistic than the report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he's expected to miss time. Still, Nacua's status appears uncertain at best for Los Angeles' road matchup against the Jaguars in Week 7, and the timing of the team's Week 8 bye could nudge the team in the direction of caution. McVay has not ruled Nacua out versus Jacksonville, Dragon confirms, so final clarity on the superstar's status likely won't arrive until the Rams have had a chance to thoroughly evaluate him at practice. Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports that scans have indicated Nacua isn't dealing with a long-term injury.