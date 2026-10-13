Nacua brought in 17 of 24 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for nine yards in the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Nacua's jaw-dropping stat line included new career highs in receptions and targets, as well as a team-high figure in receiving yards. The prolific receiver monopolized Matthew Stafford's attention even more than usual, although the one positive for the Bills' defense is it did a solid job keeping Nacua from doing much damage after the catch. The third-year pro also recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season on a picturesque two-yard over-the-shoulder catch early in the fourth quarter, and with his production Monday, he nearly made up for his two-game absence earlier in the campaign. Nacua will take a 31-337-1 line on 45 targets into a Week 6 divisional home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.