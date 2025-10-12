Nacua (foot) re-entered Sunday's game against the Ravens in the third quarter, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

After injuring his left foot on an incomplete Matthew Stafford pass attempt with 10:02 remaining in the second quarter, Nacua headed to the locker room and was deemed questionable to return. He was back on the sideline late in the second quarter but didn't play before halftime, then remained on the sideline for the Rams' first possession of the third quarter while he continued to test out his foot by running routes, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. After his foot apparently responded well to the running workout, Nacua was back on the field for the second possession of the third quarter. Though he wasn't targeted on either of the Rams' two plays on the drive that culminated in a Tyler Higbee touchdown reception, Nacua looks like he'll be able to finish out Sunday's contest.