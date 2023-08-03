Nacua and Tutu Atwell are currently in competition for the No. 3 wide receiver role in the Rams' offense, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Nacua's status as a rookie hasn't stopped the Rams from giving him a large workload in spring OTAs and training camp. With Cooper Kupp (hamstring) likely sidelined for a few weeks, Nacua will likely have an expanded role in preseason games as he and the incumbent Atwell fight for the third receiver spot behind Kupp and Van Jefferson. While he can't compete with Atwell's blazing speed, Nacua's physical attributes and ability to run through the catch and break tackles make him an intriguing weapon for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur if he were to win the role.