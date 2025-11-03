Head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's 34-10 win over the Saints that Nacua suffered a rib injury but could have come back into the game, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Nacua caught seven of eight targets for 95 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting in the third quarter with what was originally deemed a chest injury. The star wide receiver went inside with trainers but later returned to the sideline with his helmet on and seemed to be in good spirits. McVay said Nacua "got his ribs" but the team was simply exercising a cautious approach with the game well in hand. Nacua's practice participation will be worth monitoring prior to the Rams' Week 10 game against the 49ers, but McVay sounded optimistic regarding Nacua's availability moving forward,