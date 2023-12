Nacua exited Sunday's game against the Browns due to cramps, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

At the time Nacua left in the second quarter, he had a 70-yard touchdown among his three catches for 85 yards. As long as he's sidelined, the Rams' available wide receivers will be Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Ben Skowronek and Austin Trammell.