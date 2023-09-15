Nacua didn't practice Thursday due to an oblique injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nacua was perhaps the biggest surprise of Week 1, when he torched the Seahawks on the road to the tune of 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 119 yards. The performance made him one of the biggest pickups during Week 2 roster management, but he now is dealing with a health concern. Considering his sudden emergence on the practice report, Nacua may have suffered the injury during Thursday's session. In any case, his status now bears monitoring, with his listing Friday key to his potential (or lack thereof) to play Sunday against the 49ers.