Nacua departed Sunday's contest against the Browns due to a rib injury.

Nacua exited twice in the second quarter, first due to cramps and then with an apparent shoulder injury. But the Rams are calling it a rib issue, leaving him questionable to return. At the time he left the game, Nacua had four catches (on six targets) for 105 yards and one touchdown. Cooper Kupp should have plenty of volume come his way from quarterback Matthew Stafford moving forward, with Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Ben Skowronek and Austin Trammell also on hand for WR reps.