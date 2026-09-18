Nacua didn't practice Friday due to a hip injury, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua wasn't present during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, but now the reason for his absence is known. He has just one more chance to prove his health ahead of Monday's game against the Giants and avoid a Week 2 injury designation. With Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) also showing up as a DNP on Friday's practice report, Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, Tutu Atwell and CJ Daniels represent the healthy wide receivers on the Rams' active roster.