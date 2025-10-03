Nacua secured 10 of 12 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Nacua was in the customary position of leading the Rams in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yards. The prolific pass catcher also brought in one of Matthew Stafford's three touchdown passes, recording a one-yard scoring grab with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Nacua now has three consecutive double-digit reception and target totals, and he's posted both of his touchdowns this season in the last pair of contests. Nacua will remain Stafford's most reliable target in a Week 6 road matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 12.