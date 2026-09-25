Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Nacua (hip) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Denver, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Nacua thus is poised to miss a second consecutive contest due to a hip injury, but McVay relayed to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com that if the wide receiver isn't able to play this weekend, he likely will be back for a Week 4 road matchup with the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 4, barring a setback. Assuming Nacua is inactive this Sunday, the Rams will roll with WR Davante Adams as their top pass catcher, with a smattering of wide receivers and tight ends also available to QB Matthew Stafford.