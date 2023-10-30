Nacua caught three of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

The rookie sensation's last four contests have been truly all-or-nothing performances; Weeks 5 and 7 saw Nacua go off with a 15-225-1 total receiving line, while Week 6 (4-26-0) and this week's matchup against the Cowboys were disappointments. Nacua wasn't the only star to be shut down however, as Cooper Kupp also failed to impress with just four catches for 21 yards on a team-high 10 targets. Nacua's volume in the passing game helped keep him relevant after Kupp's return, but more worrying for fantasy managers is the single target Nacua saw from backup Brett Rypien after Matthew Stafford left with a thumb injury. Any missed time for Stafford would likely bring both Nacua and Kupp's ceiling down by a noticeable amount and make floor games like this far more likely. The Rams travel to another imposing pass defense in Green Bay in Week 9 before their Week 10 bye.