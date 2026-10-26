Nacua brought in eight of 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for 10 yards in the Rams' 35-21 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Nacua led the Rams in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, playing through his calf injury without issue while also helping make up for the absence of Davante Adams (IR, hamstring). Nacua rounded out his busy day with his second touchdown catch of the season, which came from 11 yards out with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter. Nacua figures to be even more involved than usual while Adams is sidelined, and he'll take a 45-485-2 line into a Week 8 home matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.