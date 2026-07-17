Rams' Puka Nacua: Entering final year of rookie deal

Nacua is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, and the 2023 fifth-round pick is a candidate to get the franchise tag from the Rams for the 2027 campaign if a long-term deal isn't worked out before then, Brock Vierra of USA Today Rams Wire reports.

Nacua has delivered elite production since entering the NFL, racking up 4,191 receiving yards through three regular seasons with the Rams, but some off-field concerns could be giving the Rams pause about extending the star wide receiver long-term. With the team in win-now mode in the twilight of 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford's career, Nacua is poised to remain a key contributor for the Rams in 2026, even if the two sides don't work out an extension prior to the start of the season.