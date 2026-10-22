Nacua suffered a calf injury during Thursday's practice and went down as a limited participant, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua already has dealt with psoas soreness (in August) and discomfort in his groin (in September), the latter of which cost him Weeks 2 and 3. With a new health concern in tow, it remains to be seen if he's in any danger of missing Sunday's contest at Las Vegas. Head coach Sean McVay likely will touch on Nacua's new health concern Friday, at which point the wide receiver may be tagged with a Week 7 game designation.