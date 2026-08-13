Rams' Puka Nacua: Expected to be "ready to go" next week

Head coach Sean McVay expects Nacua (groin), who is dealing with soreness in his psoas, to be "ready to go" in practice ahead of the team's second preseason game against the Saints on Aug. 22, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The psoas is a muscle that runs from the lower back through the pelvis and to the top of the femur. Nacua left Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys due to soreness in that area. He's on track to sit out Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs before likely returning to practice ahead of the team's second preseason game versus the Saints. The standout wideout can thus be considered day-to-day for now.