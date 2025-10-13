Nacua (ankle) is expected to miss time due to the left ankle sprain he sustained during Sunday's 17-3 win at Baltimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Nacua was secured two of three targets for 28 yards before being forced out of Sunday's win over the Ravens early in the second quarter, and while he was able to return to the road matchup after halftime, he didn't record any further offensive statistics. The star wideout appears to be trending in the wrong direction to suit up against the Jaguars in London in Week 7, after which the Rams will benefit from a Week 8 bye. If Nacua indeed misses any time Davante Adams will step into the spotlight as Los Angeles' clear No. 1 wideout, while Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell (hamstring and tight end Tyler Higbee inherit expanded roles.