Nacua (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Green Bay, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nacua is dealing with some swelling his knee and was limited in all three practices this week. While this report is encouraging, we won't officially know his status until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff when inactives are announced. Nacua and the offense will also likely see Brett Rypien start at quarterback with Matthew Stafford likely to sit with a thumb injury.