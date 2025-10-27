Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua (ankle) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Nacua appears on track to resume practicing for the first time since suffering a left ankle injury Week 6 against the Ravens, lending optimism to the notion that he'll retake the field Sunday versus the Saints. Los Angeles is fresh off a Week 8 bye, which provided a crucial period for Nacua to rest up. While Nacua's status for Week 9 won't be made official until the team has had a chance to thoroughly monitor him in practice, the third-year wideout will be a must-start fantasy option as soon as he's cleared for a return to action, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he's expected to suit up versus New Orleans.