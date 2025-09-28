Nacua hauled in 13 of 15 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 victory over Indianapolis.

Nacua finally cashed in his first receiving touchdown of 2025, which had been the only ingredient missing from a white-hot start to the campaign. The star wideout garnered a whopping 15 targets for the second consecutive game, confirming his status as QB Matthew Stafford's unquestioned No. 1 option even with the addition of Davante Adams this past offseason. The 24-year-old Nacua is also proving to be one of the top players in general in fantasy with 555 combined yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns through four games. The Rams will face a quick turnaround before hosting the 49ers in a battle of 3-1 NFC West clubs on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.