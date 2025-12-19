default-cbs-image
Nacua brought in 12 of 16 targets for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Nacua was involved even more than usual due to Davante Adams' (knee/hamstring) inactive status, and the former delivered a standout performance that included a new career high in receiving yards. Nacua got there with three catches of 40-plus yards, including a 41-yard touchdown reception in overtime that momentarily snapped a 30-30 tie. The BYU product also kickstarted the Rams' third drive of the game with a 54-yard grab, and Thursday marked his fifth double-digit reception tally of the season. Adams should have a chance to return for a Week 17 Monday night matchup against the Falcons on Dec. 29, but Nacua will naturally remain an elite fantasy playoffs option in all formats irrespective of his teammate's availability.

