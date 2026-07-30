Rams' Puka Nacua: Extension unlikely this summer

Nacua and the Rams may wait until next offseason for serious discussions on a long-term contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapaport suggests Nacua's off-field issues are part of the calculus here, with the Rams wanting to see maturity before they commit to a contract that may set a new record for wide receivers. The 25-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie deal, potentially setting up a tense situation next offseason when the Rams will be able to use a franchise tag to keep him around. There is still some risk of Nacua facing a suspension due to an ongoing civil lawsuit and NFL review of a Dec. 31 incident in which he allegedly bit a woman.