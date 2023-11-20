Nacua (knee) corralled five of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown while adding seven yards on his lone rushing attempt in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Seahawks.

Nacua finished as the Rams' top receiver after star wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle) left Sunday's contest in the first half with an ankle injury. The rookie standout was then asked to step up in place of his injured teammate for the second time this season, which he accomplished via a touchdown grab towards the end of the first half that helped lead the Rams to victory. At the time of this update, the Rams have not released any additional information on the severity of Kupp's injury, or whether it could affect his status for next Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop. Nacua would likely see an increase in both his targets and point projections should Kupp sit out against Arizona. The BYU product averaged 9.8 receptions, 13.0 targets and 125.3 receiving yards in four games without Kupp to begin the year.