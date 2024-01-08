Nacua corralled all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 win over the 49ers.

Nacua wasn't expected to do much from a fantasy perspective Sunday after the Rams announced that they would be removing the breakout star from the contest once he gained 29 yards to set the new rookie all-time record for receiving yards in a single season. The BYU product came one yard shy of Bill Groman's previous mark of 1,473 yards set in 1960 when he caught a 19-yard touchdown to cap off Los Angeles' opening drive Sunday. Nacua didn't see another target until the start of the third quarter, when he notched a pair of short receptions to clinch two NFL rookie records by also passing Jaylen Waddle's 104 receptions set in 2021. Nacua's final rookie line of 105/1,486/6 is more than the Rams could have hoped for from a fifth-round selection. The 23-year-old can continue shattering expectations for the Rams in the upcoming wild-card round of the playoffs.