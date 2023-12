Nacua recorded five receptions on eight targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Ravens. He added one rush for six yards.

Nacua had a solid eight targets in the loss, though he was surprisingly given fewer opportunities than Demarcus Robinson. Nevertheless, he had a solid impact on the game, accounting for long gains of 34 and 23 yards. All told, Nacua now has at least 70 receiving yards in three of his four games since the Rams' Week 10 bye.