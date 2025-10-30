Nacua (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua was limited in his return to practice Wednesday, despite looking like himself while running routes and making cuts, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. One day later, though, Nacua had no on-field restrictions, paving the way for his first appearance since he sustained a low left-ankle sprain Week 6 at Baltimore. He even told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times after Thursday's session that he's "feeling good" and expects to play Sunday against the Saints.