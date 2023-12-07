Nacua (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nacua opened Week 14 prep with a capped walkthrough due to the AC joint sprain that he suffered in his right shoulder this past Sunday versus the Browns. One day later, though, he was able to manage every practice rep, paving the way for him to suit up Sunday at Baltimore. Despite already boasting 1,029 receiving yards in 12 games to begin his career, the rookie fifth-round pick will be facing a tough task against a Ravens defense that has given up just 5.7 yards per target (first in the NFL) to opposing wide receivers this season.