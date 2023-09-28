Nacua (oblique) was a full practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nacua finally is back to handling all practice reps due to a lingering oblique issue, which first reared its head on the second injury report of Week 2. Despite the health concern, he handled at least 85 percent of the offensive snaps in both of the last two games and continued to produce, as evidenced by his 30-338-0 line on 42 targets to begin his career. Nacua will aim to keep it up Sunday against a Colts defense that has yielded the ninth-highest catch rate (69.6 percent) to opposing wide receivers this season.