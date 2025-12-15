Nacua finished with nine receptions on 11 targets for 181 yards while adding two carries for eight yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Lions.

Nacua set a new high-water mark for receiving yards in a single game this season just one week after missing his previous mark (170) by three yards against the Cardinals. The budding superstar was balling out so hard against the Lions that he was forced to leave the contest in the fourth quarter due to cramping. Nacua's fantasy managers can exhale knowing that he promptly returned to the field in order to finish off one of the top individual performances in Week 15. The same could not be said for teammate Davante Adams (hamstring), who was forced out of the win with the same injury that had been nagging him in recent weeks. With a short turnaround in Week 16, it wouldn't be surprising if Adams missed Thursday's tilt against the Seahawks. That scenario would lead to Nacua seeing heavy usage while operating as Matthew Stafford's top target in a crucial matchup within the NFC West.