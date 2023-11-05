Nacua (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Though Nacua will suit up after he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to knee swelling, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from Brett Rypien, who is making just his fourth career NFL start and first with the Rams while top quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) is sidelined with a UCL sprain. With Rypien under center, the Rams could opt for a more run-heavy game plan that could lower the fantasy ceilings of Nacua and Los Angeles' other pass catchers in Week 9.