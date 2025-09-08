Nacua corralled 10 of 11 targets for 130 yards while taking his only carry for one yard in Sunday's 14-9 victory over the Texans.

Nacua suffered an injury scare early in the contest when a big hit caused a laceration to his forehead. The star wideout made a prompt return to action before finishing with a game-high 131 yards. Nacua is off to a great start in search of his second 1,000-yard receiving season after injuries caused him to fall 10 yards shy of the mark in 2024. With QB Matthew Stafford looking healthy under center, Nacua should generate WR1-type projections against the Titans next Sunday.