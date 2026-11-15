Nacua (knee/toe) has an expected return date of "mid-December," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After the Rams placed Nacua on injured reserve Thursday, Nacua must miss at least four games, which means his earliest return date is Sunday, Dec. 20 against the Cowboys. Considering the timeline given in Rapoport's report, Nacua thus may miss only the minimum number of contests while on IR after suffering PCL and MCL sprains and also a turf-toe injury last Sunday at Washington. With Davante Adams (hamstring) out at least one more outing, L.A. is rolling with a receiving corps of Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels, Xavier Smith and Brennan Presley in Week 10.